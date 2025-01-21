Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT) Stock Price Up 5.4% – Here’s Why

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 5.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $43.05 and last traded at $43.22. 282,731 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,636,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.00.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $629.76 million, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.57.

Get Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares alerts:

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMC Chicago LLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 84.4% in the third quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 42,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 19,599 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $505,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 4,605 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 11,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period.

About Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares

The Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NUGT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Arca Gold Miners (NTR) index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of global gold and silver mining firms. NUGT was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.