Diversify Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,074 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 7,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 6,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $78.74 on Tuesday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $78.17 and a 1 year high of $148.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.76 and a 200 day moving average of $116.89. The stock has a market cap of $353.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NVO shares. StockNews.com downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $156.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.20.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Featured Articles

