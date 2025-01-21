Diversify Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RoundAngle Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,206,000. Successful Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,628,000. GenWealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,162,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,426,000 after buying an additional 22,316 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ VGIT opened at $58.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.11. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.03 and a 1 year high of $60.82.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.1901 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.