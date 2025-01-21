Diversify Advisory Services LLC Sells 3,284 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,284 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Diversify Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after buying an additional 7,045 shares during the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 5,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,736,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 15,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 47,847 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.84, for a total transaction of $8,604,804.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,189,463.68. This trade represents a 54.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.99, for a total value of $2,163,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,954,538.34. The trade was a 52.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,447 shares of company stock worth $12,978,820. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on PG. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $174.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $196.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.65.

View Our Latest Report on PG

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of PG stock opened at $161.35 on Tuesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $146.28 and a 52-week high of $180.43. The stock has a market cap of $379.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $169.19 and its 200-day moving average is $169.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.99 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 33.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.48%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.