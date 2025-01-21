Diversify Advisory Services LLC Sells 3,985 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,985 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 18.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 294,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,064,000 after acquiring an additional 46,219 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 27,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 725,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,361,000 after purchasing an additional 30,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 18,120.0% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $49.94 on Tuesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.49 and a 52-week high of $51.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.37 and its 200 day moving average is $50.56.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

