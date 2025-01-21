Diversify Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 15,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 9,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 3,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IGM opened at $103.92 on Tuesday. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 1-year low of $75.66 and a 1-year high of $107.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.53.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

