Diversify Wealth Management LLC Acquires 7,033 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,033 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RoundAngle Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,285,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $8,002,000. Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 157,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,078,000 after purchasing an additional 19,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J2 Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,153,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $58.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.77 and a fifty-two week high of $60.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.45.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

