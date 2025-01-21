Diversify Wealth Management LLC Has $1.61 Million Stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 27.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,718 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,986 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 5,767 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Cooper Companies by 2.2% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,786 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 6.1% during the third quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cooper Companies stock opened at $93.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.34 and its 200 day moving average is $99.13. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $84.76 and a one year high of $112.38. The firm has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Cooper Companies ( NASDAQ:COO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The medical device company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on COO shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.00.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

