Diversify Wealth Management LLC Purchases 8,341 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,341 shares during the quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $2,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FNDF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $341,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 24.3% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 56,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 11,018 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 167.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 22,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 13,949 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 443,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,547,000 after purchasing an additional 10,456 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FNDF opened at $33.66 on Tuesday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $32.63 and a 12-month high of $37.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.43. The stock has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78.

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

