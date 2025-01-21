Diversify Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,929 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,929 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,569,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900,153 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 87.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 2,900,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,589 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,330,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,804,000 after buying an additional 689,398 shares during the period. Theory Financial LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 1,249,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,400,000 after acquiring an additional 660,264 shares during the period. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 108.2% during the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,047,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,779,000 after acquiring an additional 544,306 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.72 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.26 and a 12 month high of $24.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.87 and its 200-day moving average is $23.20.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.