DMG Blockchain Solutions (CVE:DMGI) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc. (CVE:DMGI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.34, with a volume of 1319380 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

DMG Blockchain Solutions Trading Down 4.8 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.47. The company has a market cap of C$57.63 million, a PE ratio of -25.50 and a beta of 4.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Sheldon Norman Bennett acquired 99,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,281.71. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

About DMG Blockchain Solutions

DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc operates as a blockchain and crypto-currency company in Canada. The company manages, operates, and develops digital solutions to monetize the blockchain ecosystem. It also offers transaction verification; co-location hosting; data center optimization, and infrastructure consulting services.

