DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Purchased by Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in DocuSign by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in DocuSign by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Optimist Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 3.8% in the third quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 6.0% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 5.8% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
DocuSign Price Performance
DocuSign stock opened at $89.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.88. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.70 and a fifty-two week high of $107.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.38.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Buying and Selling at DocuSign
In other DocuSign news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 581,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.04, for a total value of $56,437,299.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 906,430 shares in the company, valued at $87,959,967.20. The trade was a 39.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $543,091.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,542,358.75. This trade represents a 6.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 693,537 shares of company stock valued at $66,575,817 in the last three months. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
DocuSign Profile
DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.
