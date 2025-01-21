Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$145.17.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DOL shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Dollarama from C$147.00 to C$154.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. CIBC raised their price objective on Dollarama from C$138.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. National Bankshares lowered Dollarama from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Dollarama from C$138.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$160.00 to C$159.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

Shares of Dollarama stock opened at C$134.26 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$141.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$137.68. Dollarama has a 52-week low of C$97.80 and a 52-week high of C$152.97. The firm has a market cap of C$37.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 391.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.092 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.59%.

In related news, Director Stephen Gunn sold 54,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$141.57, for a total transaction of C$7,779,271.50. Also, Director Nicolas Hien sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$139.60, for a total value of C$1,256,386.50. 2.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

