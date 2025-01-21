Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ) Shares Sold by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,298 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 2,033.3% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 64 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 126 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 195.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DPZ opened at $427.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $439.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $432.88. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $396.06 and a fifty-two week high of $542.75.

In related news, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 2,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.00, for a total transaction of $1,214,514.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,394. This represents a 57.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $470.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $503.22.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

