DS Smith (LON:SMDS) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Shares of DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 603 ($7.44) and last traded at GBX 601 ($7.41), with a volume of 5287961 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 588.50 ($7.26).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($6.78) price target on shares of DS Smith in a report on Friday, December 6th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SMDS
DS Smith Price Performance
DS Smith Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a GBX 6.20 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. DS Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6,428.57%.
About DS Smith
DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, heavy duty, fiber base pallets, automotive standard, multi-material, dangerous goods, and e-commerce packaging, as well as packaging for food and drinks, health and beauty, apparel and footwear, home and DIY, and consumer electronics.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than DS Smith
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- SAP’s Strong Momentum: A Bullish Setup for Investors
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- BlackRock Breaks Records: Why the Stock Still Has Room to Run
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Duke vs. NRG: Which Energy Stock Will Power Higher Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for DS Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DS Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.