DS Smith (LON:SMDS) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Shares of DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 603 ($7.44) and last traded at GBX 601 ($7.41), with a volume of 5287961 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 588.50 ($7.26).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($6.78) price target on shares of DS Smith in a report on Friday, December 6th.

The company has a market capitalization of £8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,148.21, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 561.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 492.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.02.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a GBX 6.20 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. DS Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6,428.57%.

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, heavy duty, fiber base pallets, automotive standard, multi-material, dangerous goods, and e-commerce packaging, as well as packaging for food and drinks, health and beauty, apparel and footwear, home and DIY, and consumer electronics.

