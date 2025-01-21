Dye & Durham Limited (TSE:DND) Insider Plantro Ltd. Sells 1,778,900 Shares

Dye & Durham Limited (TSE:DND – Get Free Report) insider Plantro Ltd. sold 1,778,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.16, for a total value of C$26,967,768.22.
Plantro Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 19th, Plantro Ltd. sold 1,000,000 shares of Dye & Durham stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.15, for a total value of C$19,150,000.00.
Dye & Durham Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of DND opened at C$16.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 402.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$18.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.99. Dye & Durham Limited has a twelve month low of C$10.92 and a twelve month high of C$22.59.
Dye & Durham Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a $0.019 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Dye & Durham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2.73%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Dye & Durham from C$30.00 to C$27.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. CIBC increased their price target on Dye & Durham from C$22.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Dye & Durham from C$18.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Dye & Durham from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$24.71.
Get Our Latest Analysis on DND
Dye & Durham Company Profile
Dye & Durham Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for law firms, financial service institutions, sole-practitioner law firms, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, South Africa, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers Practice Management, a real estate workflow and practice management software that enables legal professionals to execute every transaction with reliability, security, and ease; Data Insights and Due Diligence, a software that aggregates proprietary data and public records into valuable insights; and Payments Infrastructure, a software that helps people pay their bills and taxes in real time, as well as enables digital mortgage processing, and an integrated information search and managed banking services.
Read More
