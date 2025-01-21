Dye & Durham Limited (TSE:DND) Insider Plantro Ltd. Sells 1,778,900 Shares

Dye & Durham Limited (TSE:DND – Get Free Report) insider Plantro Ltd. sold 1,778,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.16, for a total value of C$26,967,768.22.

Plantro Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dye & Durham alerts:

On Thursday, December 19th, Plantro Ltd. sold 1,000,000 shares of Dye & Durham stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.15, for a total value of C$19,150,000.00.

Dye & Durham Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of DND opened at C$16.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 402.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$18.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.99. Dye & Durham Limited has a twelve month low of C$10.92 and a twelve month high of C$22.59.

Dye & Durham Announces Dividend

Dye & Durham ( TSE:DND Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$119.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$120.30 million. Dye & Durham had a negative return on equity of 42.91% and a negative net margin of 38.23%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dye & Durham Limited will post 0.1121051 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a $0.019 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Dye & Durham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Dye & Durham from C$30.00 to C$27.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. CIBC increased their price target on Dye & Durham from C$22.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Dye & Durham from C$18.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Dye & Durham from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$24.71.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DND

Dye & Durham Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dye & Durham Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for law firms, financial service institutions, sole-practitioner law firms, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, South Africa, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers Practice Management, a real estate workflow and practice management software that enables legal professionals to execute every transaction with reliability, security, and ease; Data Insights and Due Diligence, a software that aggregates proprietary data and public records into valuable insights; and Payments Infrastructure, a software that helps people pay their bills and taxes in real time, as well as enables digital mortgage processing, and an integrated information search and managed banking services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dye & Durham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dye & Durham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.