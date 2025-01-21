Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT) Stock Price Down 25% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Eguana Technologies Inc. (CVE:EGT – Get Free Report) traded down 25% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 148,392 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 140,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
The company has a market capitalization of C$6.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,246.85, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.
Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. The company provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.
