Ellsworth Advisors LLC Buys 1,448 Shares of ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB – Free Report) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,979 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ACNB were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACNB. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ACNB during the third quarter worth about $128,000. Haverford Trust Co bought a new position in shares of ACNB during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of ACNB during the third quarter worth about $221,000. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of ACNB during the third quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. bought a new stake in ACNB in the third quarter worth approximately $271,000. 32.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACNB Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ ACNB opened at $39.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. ACNB Co. has a 52 week low of $30.24 and a 52 week high of $50.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.83. The company has a market cap of $338.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACNB ( NASDAQ:ACNB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.04). ACNB had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $34.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.51 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that ACNB Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACNB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on ACNB in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of ACNB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

ACNB Company Profile

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, offers banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company provides checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also offers commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs include personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

