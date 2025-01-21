Ellsworth Advisors LLC Takes $632,000 Position in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 28,052 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Radware by 14.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 328,979 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,330,000 after acquiring an additional 42,617 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Radware by 4.6% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 26,541 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Radware by 137.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,743 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 9,112 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Radware in the third quarter worth about $1,117,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Radware by 4.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 586,660 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,071,000 after purchasing an additional 23,725 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Radware stock opened at $21.83 on Tuesday. Radware Ltd. has a 1 year low of $16.12 and a 1 year high of $24.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.83. The stock has a market cap of $916.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -363.77 and a beta of 0.97.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RDWR shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Radware from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Radware in a report on Friday.

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for cloud, on-premises, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Radware’s Core Business and The Hawks’ Business. It offers DefensePro provides automated DDoS protection; Radware Kubernetes, a web application firewall solution; and Cyber Controller, a unified solution for management, configuration, and attack lifecycle.

