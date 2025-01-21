Empyrean Energy (LON:EME) Sets New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Empyrean Energy Plc (LON:EME – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.07 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.08 ($0.00), with a volume of 23011246 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.07 ($0.00).

Empyrean Energy Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.22.

Empyrean Energy Company Profile

Empyrean Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of energy resource projects. It has a 100% working interest in the Block 29/11 project located in the Pearl River Mouth Basin, offshore China; and 8.5% working interest in the Duyung production sharing contract that covers an area of approximately 1,100 kilometer square in the West Natuna Basin, Indonesia.

