Enteq Technologies (LON:NTQ) Trading Down 18.3% – What’s Next?

Enteq Technologies Plc (LON:NTQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 18.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.33 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.33 ($0.02). Approximately 5,020,291 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 8,002,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.63 ($0.02).

Enteq Technologies Trading Down 20.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company has a market cap of £933,143.40, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.40, a PEG ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 11.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 8.27.

Enteq Technologies Company Profile

Enteq Technologies Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides reach and recovery products and technologies to the technologies oil and gas services market in the United States, China, Europe, Central Asia, Australasia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells specialized parts and products for directional drilling and measurement while drilling operations for use in the energy exploration and services sector of the oil and gas industry.

