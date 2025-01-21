Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Trust Co

Charles Schwab Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 65,518 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 744 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 364.4% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 836 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 19,800.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 558.3% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.60.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Down 0.2 %

EPD opened at $33.60 on Tuesday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $26.12 and a one year high of $34.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $72.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.07 and its 200-day moving average is $30.24.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $13.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.535 dividend. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.65%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

