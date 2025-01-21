Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January 21st (AEM, AEP, BIP, CFP, CHKP, CJT, CNQ, CS, CVE, CYBR)

Posted by on Jan 21st, 2025

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, January 21st:

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from $103.00 to $105.00. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Atlas Engineered Products (CVE:AEP) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$2.40 to C$2.10. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $44.00 to $46.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Canfor (TSE:CFP) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from C$28.00 to C$24.00.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from $200.00 to $215.00. The firm currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its price target cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$158.00 to C$151.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$54.00 to C$50.00.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$11.00.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$32.00 to C$30.00.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from $340.00 to $400.00. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) had its price target cut by Raymond James from C$12.00 to C$11.50.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $170.00 to $165.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from $20.00 to $18.50. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from $135.00 to $127.00. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from $110.00 to $115.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $13.00 to $10.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Interfor (TSE:IFP) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from C$30.00 to C$26.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) had its price target reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $82.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from $26.00 to $23.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $665.00 to $780.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from $64.00 to $62.00. The firm currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from $242.00 to $247.00. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the stock.

MDA Space (TSE:MDA) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from C$26.00 to C$30.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from $350.00 to $275.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $7.50 to $7.00.

M.P. Evans Group (LON:MPE) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 1,350 ($16.65) to GBX 1,400 ($17.26). Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

N-able (NYSE:NABL) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from $11.20 to $11.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from $52.00 to $50.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from $87.00 to $110.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $140.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from $96.00 to $94.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $57.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from $200.00 to $225.00. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from $39.00 to $42.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$120.00 to C$130.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$54.00 to C$58.00.

StorageVault Canada (TSE:SVI) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$5.50 to C$5.25.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from $13.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Skyharbour Resources (CVE:SYH) was given a C$1.02 price target by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

System1 Group (LON:SYS1) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 840 ($10.36) to GBX 865 ($10.67). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) was given a C$23.00 target price by analysts at TD Securities. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from $44.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $190.00 to $215.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from C$0.60 to C$0.50.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$270.00 to C$310.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from $205.00 to $225.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.