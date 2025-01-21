Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January 21st (AEM, AEP, BIP, CFP, CHKP, CJT, CNQ, CS, CVE, CYBR)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, January 21st:

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from $103.00 to $105.00. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Atlas Engineered Products (CVE:AEP) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$2.40 to C$2.10. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN)

had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $44.00 to $46.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Canfor (TSE:CFP) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from C$28.00 to C$24.00.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from $200.00 to $215.00. The firm currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its price target cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$158.00 to C$151.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$54.00 to C$50.00.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$11.00.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$32.00 to C$30.00.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from $340.00 to $400.00. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) had its price target cut by Raymond James from C$12.00 to C$11.50.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $170.00 to $165.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from $20.00 to $18.50. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from $135.00 to $127.00. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from $110.00 to $115.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $13.00 to $10.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Interfor (TSE:IFP) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from C$30.00 to C$26.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) had its price target reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $82.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from $26.00 to $23.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $665.00 to $780.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from $64.00 to $62.00. The firm currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from $242.00 to $247.00. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the stock.

MDA Space (TSE:MDA) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from C$26.00 to C$30.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from $350.00 to $275.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $7.50 to $7.00.

M.P. Evans Group (LON:MPE) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 1,350 ($16.65) to GBX 1,400 ($17.26). Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

N-able (NYSE:NABL) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from $11.20 to $11.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from $52.00 to $50.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from $87.00 to $110.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $140.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from $96.00 to $94.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $57.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from $200.00 to $225.00. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from $39.00 to $42.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$120.00 to C$130.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$54.00 to C$58.00.

StorageVault Canada (TSE:SVI) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$5.50 to C$5.25.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from $13.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Skyharbour Resources (CVE:SYH) was given a C$1.02 price target by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

System1 Group (LON:SYS1) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 840 ($10.36) to GBX 865 ($10.67). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) was given a C$23.00 target price by analysts at TD Securities. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from $44.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $190.00 to $215.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from C$0.60 to C$0.50.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$270.00 to C$310.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from $205.00 to $225.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

