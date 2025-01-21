Ethereum Classic Market Cap Reaches $4.00 Billion (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. In the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for $26.57 or 0.00025690 BTC on major exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $4.00 billion and approximately $285.71 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $103,430.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $119.65 or 0.00115685 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00009311 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $438.85 or 0.00424294 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $215.96 or 0.00208797 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.11 or 0.00050382 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00014010 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,435,086 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org/news.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

