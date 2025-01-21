Evanson Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,257,000. Delta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $887,000. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 107,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,660,000 after buying an additional 8,654 shares during the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 20,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 119.8% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 11,896 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $132.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $101.12 and a 12 month high of $138.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $131.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.61.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.