Evanson Asset Management LLC Sells 758 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Evanson Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 758 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.9% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 9,765 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 17,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 10,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:XOM opened at $112.37 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.51. The stock has a market cap of $493.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.01. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $90.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on XOM. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.84.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

