Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.51, but opened at $12.98. Evolus shares last traded at $13.57, with a volume of 865,474 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

Evolus Stock Up 33.4 %

Institutional Trading of Evolus

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.58, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $888.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EOLS. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolus during the second quarter valued at about $3,906,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Evolus by 173.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 418,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,781,000 after purchasing an additional 265,635 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evolus during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,184,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Evolus in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,438,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Evolus by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 995,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,126,000 after purchasing an additional 188,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

About Evolus

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, focuses on delivering products in the cash-pay aesthetic market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

