Exchange Bank Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG)

Exchange Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Exchange Bank’s holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,911,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,086,000 after acquiring an additional 5,973,001 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 33.4% in the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 2,092,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,424,000 after purchasing an additional 523,529 shares during the period. Amarillo National Bank lifted its position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 507,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,302,000 after purchasing an additional 6,048 shares during the period. NYL Investors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 308,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,961,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkansas Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 170,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,847,000 after purchasing an additional 7,269 shares during the period.

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

IAGG opened at $49.87 on Tuesday. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $51.13 and a 12 month high of $53.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.24.

About iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF

The iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (IAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of global non-U.S. dollar denominated investment grade bonds, hedged against currency fluctuations for USD investors. IAGG was launched on Nov 10, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

