Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Purchased by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 676.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 163 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 709.8% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Expedia Group by 299.3% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 559 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

EXPE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Melius Research raised shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $137.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.96.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.99, for a total value of $1,273,930.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,922.13. This represents a 38.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total transaction of $1,568,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 188,505 shares in the company, valued at $29,570,779.35. This represents a 5.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,951 shares of company stock worth $5,045,310. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EXPE opened at $187.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $184.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.14. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.25 and a twelve month high of $192.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.83.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

