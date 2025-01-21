Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Position Lowered by Cascade Investment Group Inc.

Cascade Investment Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $112.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $493.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.91. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $126.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.51.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $90.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $129.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.84.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

