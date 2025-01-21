FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01, Zacks reports. FB Financial had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 10.38%.

Shares of FB Financial stock opened at $52.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.88 and a 200 day moving average of $48.94. FB Financial has a 12 month low of $33.35 and a 12 month high of $58.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 5th. FB Financial’s payout ratio is 29.69%.

FBK has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Hovde Group cut FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.20.

In related news, major shareholder James W. Ayers acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.13 per share, with a total value of $96,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,902,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,729,672.33. The trade was a 0.02 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James W. Iv Cross sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total value of $291,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,148,421.16. The trade was a 8.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $891,710. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

