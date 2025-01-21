First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Shares Bought by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SDVY. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 17.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,987,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628,717 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 292.0% during the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 2,531,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885,435 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,234,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,064,000 after purchasing an additional 669,172 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,421,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,827,000 after buying an additional 580,783 shares during the period. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,603,000.

Shares of SDVY stock opened at $37.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.28. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 1-year low of $31.16 and a 1-year high of $40.60.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.1821 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

