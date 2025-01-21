First United Bank & Trust Cuts Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

First United Bank & Trust lessened its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 800 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on TJX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.33.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $121.89 on Tuesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.35 and a 12-month high of $128.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $137.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.56.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.29%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

