First United Bank & Trust Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

First United Bank & Trust boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the quarter. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 73.9% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000.

NASDAQ VCIT opened at $80.23 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.80 and a fifty-two week high of $84.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.77.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.3119 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

