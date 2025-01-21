First United Bank & Trust Purchases 52 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

First United Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,693 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 7.1% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 744 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $535.00 to $561.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $549.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $554.17.

In related news, CFO Jamie Samath sold 108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.06, for a total transaction of $58,542.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,746,819.42. This represents a 1.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 18,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.63, for a total transaction of $9,286,596.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,391,166.97. The trade was a 42.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,509 shares of company stock worth $22,602,212. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $592.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $211.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.28, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $362.14 and a 12 month high of $597.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $540.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $499.64.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

