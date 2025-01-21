First United Bank & Trust Sells 142 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

First United Bank & Trust lessened its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,418 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up approximately 1.0% of First United Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Stock Performance

NYSE DHR opened at $238.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $172.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.50, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $222.53 and a 12-month high of $281.70.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Danaher from $278.00 to $277.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America raised Danaher from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Danaher from $333.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Danaher

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.