Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Fiserv Price Performance

FISV opened at $208.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $131.01 billion, a PE ratio of 55.03 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $122.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $209.09.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

