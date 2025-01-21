Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Addenda Capital Inc.

Addenda Capital Inc. reduced its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 587,874 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,673 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $5,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter worth $27,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter worth $30,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter worth $33,000. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Price Performance

F opened at $10.17 on Tuesday. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $9.49 and a 52 week high of $14.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.91.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.13 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays cut their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.83.

Ford Motor Profile

Free Report

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

