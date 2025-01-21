FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.12), Zacks reports. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 13.42%.

FS Bancorp Stock Up 2.9 %

FS Bancorp stock traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.93. 13,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $327.89 million, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.96. FS Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.64 and a 12-month high of $49.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.76 and a 200 day moving average of $43.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

