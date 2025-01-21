FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP) Shares Down 6.4% – Should You Sell?

Shares of FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Free Report) dropped 6.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.01 and last traded at $6.97. Approximately 333,575 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 938,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.44.
FTAI Infrastructure Price Performance
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $763.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.45.
FTAI Infrastructure Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. FTAI Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.06%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About FTAI Infrastructure
FTAI Infrastructure Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation, energy, and industrial products industries in North America. The company operates through five segments: Railroad, Jefferson Terminal, Repauno, Power and Gas, and Sustainability and Energy Transition.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than FTAI Infrastructure
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- SAP’s Strong Momentum: A Bullish Setup for Investors
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- BlackRock Breaks Records: Why the Stock Still Has Room to Run
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Duke vs. NRG: Which Energy Stock Will Power Higher Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.