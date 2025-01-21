FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP) Shares Down 6.4% – Should You Sell?

Shares of FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Free Report) dropped 6.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.01 and last traded at $6.97. Approximately 333,575 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 938,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.44.

FTAI Infrastructure Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $763.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.45.

FTAI Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. FTAI Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.06%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About FTAI Infrastructure

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Infrastructure in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTAI Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FTAI Infrastructure by 836.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 13,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Infrastructure Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation, energy, and industrial products industries in North America. The company operates through five segments: Railroad, Jefferson Terminal, Repauno, Power and Gas, and Sustainability and Energy Transition.

