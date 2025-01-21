FuboTV Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:FUBO)

FuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 71,208 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 66% compared to the average daily volume of 42,964 call options.

FuboTV Stock Down 3.5 %

FuboTV stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,408,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,908,875. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.17 and its 200 day moving average is $1.75. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. FuboTV has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $6.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $4.75 target price (up previously from $2.00) on shares of FuboTV in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO David Gandler sold 1,425,888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $7,143,698.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,737,553.17. This represents a 80.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Alberto Horihuela sold 403,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $2,435,197.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,449,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,741,998.53. The trade was a 21.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,957,407 shares of company stock worth $9,793,039 in the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FuboTV

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in FuboTV by 114.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 8,373,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,383,000 after acquiring an additional 4,461,707 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in FuboTV by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,102,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,087,000 after acquiring an additional 425,906 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in FuboTV by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,934,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,848,000 after purchasing an additional 132,167 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in FuboTV by 132.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,810,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in FuboTV by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,588,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,676,000 after purchasing an additional 200,154 shares during the last quarter. 39.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FuboTV

fuboTV, Inc engages in providing subscription to sports, news, and entertainment content. It offers its services through streaming devices and on television, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez, and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

