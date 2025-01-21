Gaimin (GMRX) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $147,222.58

Gaimin (GMRX) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. In the last seven days, Gaimin has traded down 14% against the US dollar. Gaimin has a market cap of $11.05 million and approximately $147,222.58 worth of Gaimin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gaimin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104,857.12 or 0.99842604 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $103,891.84 or 0.98923480 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Gaimin Profile

Gaimin’s launch date was March 26th, 2024. Gaimin’s total supply is 99,996,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,731,000,000 tokens. Gaimin’s official Twitter account is @gaiminio. The official message board for Gaimin is gaimin.medium.com. Gaimin’s official website is www.gaimin.io. The Reddit community for Gaimin is https://reddit.com/r/gaimin_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Gaimin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gaimin (GMRX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gaimin has a current supply of 99,996,000,000 with 24,731,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Gaimin is 0.000443 USD and is down -3.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $179,701.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gaimin.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gaimin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gaimin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gaimin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

