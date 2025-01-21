Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW) Raises Dividend to GBX 155 Per Share

Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 14th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 155 ($1.91) per share on Saturday, February 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This is a boost from Games Workshop Group’s previous dividend of $80.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of GAW stock opened at £137.90 ($170.04) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.77, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.29. Games Workshop Group has a 52 week low of GBX 9,325 ($114.98) and a 52 week high of £145 ($178.79). The company’s 50 day moving average price is £131.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is £116.07. The company has a market capitalization of £4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,004.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.25.
