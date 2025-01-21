Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW) Raises Dividend to GBX 155 Per Share

Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 14th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 155 ($1.91) per share on Saturday, February 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This is a boost from Games Workshop Group’s previous dividend of $80.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Games Workshop Group Stock Performance

Shares of GAW stock opened at £137.90 ($170.04) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.77, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.29. Games Workshop Group has a 52 week low of GBX 9,325 ($114.98) and a 52 week high of £145 ($178.79). The company’s 50 day moving average price is £131.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is £116.07. The company has a market capitalization of £4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,004.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.25.

Get Games Workshop Group alerts:

Games Workshop Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells miniature figures and games in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Core and Licensing. The company offers games under the Warhammer: Age of Sigmar, Necromunda, and Warhammer 40,000 names, as well as Horus Heresy and Blood Bowl.

Receive News & Ratings for Games Workshop Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Games Workshop Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.