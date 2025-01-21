GAN Limited Notifies of Non-Compliance with Nasdaq Listing RulesOn January 14, 2025, GAN Limited (NASDAQ: GAN) received a written notice from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC stating that the company was not in compliance with Listing Rules 5620(a) and 58

Posted by on Jan 21st, 2025

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read GAN’s 8K filing here.

GAN Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business (B2B) supplier of enterprise software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and sports betting applications in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments: B2B and B2C. The company provides and licenses GameSTACK, an internet gaming platform that provides turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, online sports betting, and virtual simulated gaming.

Featured Stories