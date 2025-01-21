Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN) Trading Up 0.7% – Here’s What Happened

Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.71 and last traded at $27.52. 3,125,128 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 2,982,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.32.

GEN has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised Gen Digital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Gen Digital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

The company has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. Gen Digital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.02%.

Gen Digital Inc engages in the provision of cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers security and performance products under Norton, Avast, Avira, AVG, and CCleaner brands that provide real-time protection and maintenance for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, and other online threats.

