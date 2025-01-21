Genfit S.A. (NASDAQ:GNFT) Short Interest Update

Genfit S.A. (NASDAQ:GNFT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,400 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the December 15th total of 59,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ:GNFT opened at $3.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.74. Genfit has a 1-year low of $3.33 and a 1-year high of $6.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.49.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Genfit in a report on Friday, October 11th.

Genfit SA, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates and diagnostic solutions for metabolic and liver-related diseases. The company develops Elafibranor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with primary biliary cholangitis. It also engages in the development of NIS4 technology for the diagnosis of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and fibrosis; VS-01 for the treatment of Urea Cycle Disorder (UCD) and Organic Acidemia Disorder (OAD); GNS561, which is in Phase 1b/2a trial to treat patients with cholangiocarcinoma (CCA); VS-01-ACLF and Nitazoxanide (NTZ), which is in Phase 1 trial to treat acute-on-chronic liver failure, as well as VS-02-HE, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of Reduction of Hyperammonemia and the Stabilization of Blood Ammonia; CML-022; SRT-015, an ASK1 inhibitor targets the inhibition of cellular apoptosis, inflammation, and fibrosis.

