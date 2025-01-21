Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPEM. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 31,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 214,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,983 shares during the last quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 115,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Finally, Kera Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $666,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $38.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $33.72 and a 1-year high of $42.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.05 and a 200-day moving average of $39.18.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

