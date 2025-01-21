Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO) Plans Dividend of $0.13

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 21st,investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, January 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th.

Gladstone Commercial Trading Up 1.5 %

Gladstone Commercial stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,137. Gladstone Commercial has a twelve month low of $18.80 and a twelve month high of $22.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.03.

About Gladstone Commercial

gladstone commercial corporation is a publicly traded reit (nasdaq: good) that invests in single tenant and anchored multi-tenant net leased industrial, office and, to a lesser extent, medical properties nationwide. we also invest alongside developers in build-to-suit transactions where a tenant requires a new building.

