Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $161.30 and last traded at $160.84, with a volume of 101067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $156.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group began coverage on Glaukos in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Stephens raised shares of Glaukos to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Glaukos from $153.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Glaukos from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.75.

Glaukos Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 5.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.74 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $146.21 and a 200-day moving average of $133.86.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.20. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 18.99% and a negative net margin of 42.43%. The company had revenue of $96.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.50) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Glaukos Co. will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Glaukos

In other Glaukos news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total value of $1,502,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,859,454.08. The trade was a 23.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 2,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $316,156.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 102,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,198,425.93. This trade represents a 2.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,603 shares of company stock valued at $2,605,678. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Glaukos

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Glaukos by 294.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,183,766 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $284,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630,270 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 5.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,954,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $254,626,000 after purchasing an additional 98,109 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 3.8% in the second quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,278,723 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $151,337,000 after purchasing an additional 47,308 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Glaukos by 2.0% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,245,185 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $162,223,000 after buying an additional 24,370 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 6.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,172,016 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $152,722,000 after buying an additional 66,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

See Also

