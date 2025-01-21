Global Partners Declares Quarterly Cash Distribution on Series B Preferred Units

Global Partners LP (NYSE: GLP) recently announced a quarterly cash distribution on its 9.50% fixed-rate Series B preferred units. The Board of Directors of Global GP LLC, the general partner of Global Partners LP, declared a distribution of $0.59375 per unit ($2.375 per unit on an annualized basis) for the period between November 15, 2024, and February 14, 2025. This cash distribution will be made on February 18, 2025, to unitholders of record as of February 3, 2025.

The detailed information regarding this announcement is outlined in a press release given out by the Partnership, attached as Exhibit 99.1 to the Form 8-K filing. As per General Instruction B.2 of Form 8-K, the data provided within this press release and the attached Exhibit 99.1 is not considered ‘filed’ for the purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, unless specifically stated otherwise by the Partnership.

Furthermore, the press release also includes information on non-U.S. withholding guidelines for brokers and nominees holding Global Partners LP units on behalf of non-U.S. investors. The release specifies the applicable federal income tax withholding rates for such distributions.

For comprehensive details on the background and financial statements of Global Partners LP, interested parties can refer to their filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Global Partners LP (GLP) operates as a Fortune 500 company, offering integrated energy solutions and retail experiences across its network.

While the press release contains forward-looking statements, Global Partners advises caution in reliance on these statements as future outcomes may differ from current expectations due to various risks and external factors. It is essential for stakeholders to stay abreast of any updates or revisions to financial projections made by Global Partners LP, as detailed in their SEC filings.

